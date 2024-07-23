First corona cases at the Olympic Games in Paris

Fit enough for team training

The second athlete, who was a close contact person, was the only teammate to test positive a little later, as the Australian Olympic Committee announced. However, she felt fit enough to take part in team training. "I want to emphasize that we are not treating Covid any differently than other viruses like the flu - this is not Tokyo," said Meares. Unlike at the Summer Games in Japan three years ago, there are hardly any restrictions in Paris, such as regular mandatory testing or a mask requirement.