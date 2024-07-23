Healthcare
Sale of Vamed: “No profits from care”
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) wants to continue to prevent the sale of Vamed. He is calling for the social insurance institutions to terminate the daily rates.
As reported, the Vamed rehabilitation clinics are to be sold to the French private equity company PAI. Doskozil continues to campaign against this. In order to stop the sale, the head of the province is now calling for the termination of the daily rates by the social insurance institutions: "It is unacceptable that public funds flow into profit-oriented companies in order to serve corporate profits."
Reclaiming centers
According to Doskozil, if the contracts are terminated, the properties and therefore also the operation of the rehabilitation centers should be reclaimed. Another option would be a three-year notice period. "During this time, the federal states could help out and ensure the provision of care," said the governor.
Taxpayers' money must not be used to finance the profits of large international corporations while, on the other hand, there is a lack of funds in the healthcare sector.
LH Hans Peter Doskozil
In general, Doskozil once again pleaded for non-profit status in the healthcare sector. This had already been implemented in Burgenland. The federal government must now exert pressure on the social insurance providers and Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) must actively seek a solution.
"No counterpart"
Vamed works council member Harald Steer also warned against profit maximization and pressure to save money in the rehabilitation center sector. The sale to an international group would make it more difficult for employees and the works council to voice their concerns: "We would no longer have a counterpart."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.