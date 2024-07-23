Swimmer missing
Flooding and hail in Lignano
Heavy rain and hail hit the popular seaside resort of Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy on Monday evening. Rescue workers urged people to leave the beach immediately and hoisted red warning flags. A 63-year-old man from Udine, who was in the water at the time, is missing.
He was on a boat with his wife when he jumped into the water to swim. When the weather conditions suddenly deteriorated in the late afternoon and a thunderstorm descended on the town, he never reappeared. Since then, airplanes and helicopters from the fire department have been searching for the 63-year-old.
Other bathers left the beach in Lignano in a hurry. In addition, the fire department and the local civil defense had to deal with flooding in several cellars and some fallen trees. Several cars were damaged.
Adriatic Sea has 30 degrees
Despite the storm in Lignano, temperatures in the northern Adriatic are currently around 30 degrees. "The Adriatic has reached temperatures like the Maldives, but without its colors," said marine biologist Roberto Danovaro. More and more tropical fish are spreading in the sea.
The algae slime, which has been present for weeks, could also spread, according to the Italian daily newspaper "La Repubblica." Experts are now planning to test the water to get a clearer picture.
Algae slime problem for fishermen
The fishermen's association Confcooperative Fedagripesca has also called for the algae plague to be monitored. Smaller boats can no longer go out fishing because of the slime. It obstructs propellers, makes cleaning more difficult and causes damage to nets.
Water temperatures of up to 30 degrees in the Adriatic used to be unheard of. Experts warn of the consequences of the "tropicalization" of the Mediterranean.
