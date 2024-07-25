Take part now
Win a luxury vacation at the Genießerhotel Alpenstern
Experience pure luxury and relaxation at the Genießerhotel Alpenstern in Damüls, Vorarlberg! The "Krone" is giving away 5 nights for two people in a double room including half board. Discover culinary highlights, relax in the wellness area and enjoy the breathtaking mountain landscape of Damüls.
A culinary journey in a class of its own awaits you at the Genießerhotel Alpenstern. The Genießerhotel Alpenstern offers half board that leaves nothing to be desired. Start your day with a sumptuous breakfast buffet that emphasizes regional and seasonal products.
Culinary excellence
In the evening, you can either enjoy a multi-course gourmet menu in the panorama restaurant 1580 (at almost 1,600 meters) or in the 2-toque à la carte restaurant Genusshalde. Those who prefer something even more exclusive can dine in the gourmet restaurant "Löffelspitze". This has been awarded by the renowned American lifestyle magazine "Wine Spectator" and is one of the leading international addresses.
After a first-class dinner, the Bar Novum invites you to linger. Here you can meet for an aperitif as a starter, watch the bartenders create their extraordinary creations and round off the evening with a fine selection of digestifs and gins. Some of the creations are reminiscent of hotels in cosmopolitan cities or the most famous ship in the world, as the team also mixes according to the original Titanic menu.
Relaxation for body and soul
The wellness area at the Genießerhotel Alpenstern is a place of peace and relaxation. The Himmelreich SPA offers a variety of treatments and massages to pamper body and soul. Relax in the infinity pool with a view of the impressive mountain landscape or enjoy the soothing warmth in the Finnish panorama sauna with a view over the mountain peaks. The spa facilities are complemented by various relaxation rooms and a spacious sun terrace that invite you to linger.
Discover Damüls from above
Damüls is a true paradise for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. In summer, the region invites you to go on extensive hikes and mountain bike tours. Explore the well-marked hiking trails that lead you to the most beautiful viewpoints and idyllic alpine pastures. A special highlight is the Hutschn project. "Hutschen", as swings are called in dialect, invite you to experience nature in a playful way and offer both children and adults lots of fun and variety. Enjoy the view and the feeling of freedom as you swing across flowering alpine meadows and through shady forests.
Damüls, the world's most snow-sure village, also has a lot to offer in winter. The region is transformed into a winter sports paradise with perfectly groomed ski slopes, cross-country ski trails and winter hiking trails. Skiers and snowboarders get their money's worth on the extensive slopes, while cross-country skiers can enjoy the well-groomed trails through the snow-covered landscape. After a gourmet breakfast, holidaymakers at the Genießerhotel Alpenstern can hit the slopes right outside the hotel door. For romantics, there are cozy horse-drawn sleigh rides through the wintry idyll.
Take part now and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 5 nights for two people in a double room including half board at the 4*S Genießerhotel Alpenstern in Damüls, Vorarlberg. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw!
Would you like to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone" Kocht newsletter and all those who will be until the closing date for entries on August 8, 09:00. As a subscriber to the "Krone" Cooking Newsletter, you will not only receive the latest recipes from the "Krone" kitchen every week, but also double your chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.