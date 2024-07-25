Win a luxury vacation at the Genießerhotel Alpenstern

Would you like to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone" Kocht newsletter and all those who will be until the closing date for entries on August 8, 09:00. As a subscriber to the "Krone" Cooking Newsletter, you will not only receive the latest recipes from the "Krone" kitchen every week, but also double your chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.