Ex-mayor and ex-chief financial officer are guilty!

Big stir after Court of Auditors report

Blum and the now retired finance director have had to answer to the Feldkirch regional court since May. Both defendants pleaded not guilty before the court of lay assessors. The case had caused a great stir in public because control mechanisms had failed for years. The mayor, who did not stand for re-election in the fall of 2020, submitted a statement of facts to the criminal authority in the summer of 2020 when he learned of anomalies in salary payments. As a result, the State Court of Audit became involved and carried out an audit that found gross mismanagement and deficiencies in the administration of the municipality of 4,000 inhabitants.