Crazy series with 400 hp
Deliberately hit the radar at 266 km/h
Four Britons got into trouble with the police and deliberately got themselves "flashed". They were sure they could escape the penalty. The background.
It doesn't get much cheekier - and stupider - than this! For days, four young Brits have been speeding through northern Burgenland in cars with up to 400 hp, just to play a nasty game with the traffic police and fool the authorities. The hooligans deliberately sped past radar boxes at breakneck speed, deliberately "flashing" themselves at far too high a speed. They were sure that, as non-EU citizens, they could easily avoid a fine.
Series of speeding offenses
However, the dangerous speeders were seriously mistaken. They came to the attention of the police as early as the beginning of July. And the British hooligans followed up. Less than three weeks later, there was a whole series of blatant speeding violations in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district. The police had two BMW sports cars and two Audi models, both with British license plates, on their radar.
"The BMW M3 from the group had far exceeded the speed limit 13 times within two weeks. One measuring station on the Schützen am Gebirge bypass showed 244 km/h as the maximum speed, another on the A3 exactly 251 km/h", according to the authority's records. The other three cars in the speeding quartet were even "flashed" at 259 and 266 km/h on the same routes.
There is no pardon for speeders! Our officers spend more than 36,000 hours a year checking the roads to take action against them.
Oberst Andreas Stipsits, Leiter der Landesverkehrsabteilung
Two wanted hooligans stopped by police
The 80 officers who were on duty at the planned square at the weekend had these speeders in their sights. At around 1.30 p.m. on the day of the "Action sharp", the BMW M3 of the 18-year-old Briton sped along the Schützen bypass at more than 230 km/h instead of the permitted 100 km/h.
Driver confesses
The end of the line came at the checkpoint on the B50 in Eisenstadt. According to the police, the young driver confessed when he was shown the radar photos of his horrendous driving. The sports car, which belongs to his father, was confiscated and the 18-year-old's driver's license was revoked.
Fine for 21-year-old
He had to pay several thousand euros as a so-called security deposit. A police patrol tracked down one of the wanted Audi drivers (21) from England on the A3 and stopped him in Eisenstadt. He also had to pay a lot of money.
The two other speeders are wanted. The police wanted to stop them at the campsite in Rust, but the British guests had made off abroad.
