“You just can’t sugarcoat this summer”

Due to its location, nestled between wooded hills, the rather cooler Enz is a popular place to swim on hot summer days. The water temperature is currently well over 20 degrees. However, it was a little cooler at the beginning of the season. "That's because it needs longer heating phases at the beginning. We use the water from the Dornbirner Ach for heating. If this is too high, the sluices close so that the heat exchanger is not damaged by sediment, pebbles and the like," explains Kaufmann.