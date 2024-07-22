Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Oberpullendorf Clinic

Location guarantee given: Maternity ward remains

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 16:00

The state has given a location guarantee for the Oberpullendorf Clinic's maternity ward. The range of services for births, but also in other areas, will be further expanded.

comment0 Kommentare

With the commitment to the location and the announcement by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil to re-establish the gynecology department in the Oberpullendorf Clinic with all its services as a separate department, the discussions surrounding the possible closure of the maternity ward are a thing of the past. Politically, this has caused quite a stir in recent years. The ÖVP is now celebrating Doskozil's long-term guarantee for the location as a success. "We have not let up. 4,000 people signed the petition to keep the maternity ward," says Patrik Fazekas, the ÖVP's regional managing director. This effort has paid off.

Zitat Icon

Oberpullendorf has made a name for itself as a fertility clinic. The success rate is 40 percent. That speaks for the location.

Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil

The head of the province, on the other hand, once again expressed his commitment to the Burgenland way. "The development of the clinics is a central point. We have to position ourselves in relation to other federal states with regard to the guest patient regulation and we are doing this with all our clinic locations," emphasized Doskozil once again.

Range of services to be expanded at Oberpullendorf Clinic
Oberpullendorf will therefore have its own magnetic resonance tomograph from 2025. The eye clinic will also receive additional capacity. There are plans to specialize further in the field of surgery, for example in thyroid surgery.

A special focus will also be placed on the field of gynecology in the future, where the focus will be on the desire to have children, endometriosis and gentle births.

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, Director of Nursing Bettina Schmidt, Manfred Degendorfer (Commercial Director), Medical Director Prim. Dr. Evelyne Bareck, OÄ Dr. Simone Gutmann (Medical Site Management Gynaecology and Obstetrics), Prof. Dr. Kazem Nouri (Head of the Kinderwunsch Burgenland Institute), OA Dr. Peter Bauer (Head of the Kinderwunsch Burgenland Institute), Univ.-Prof. Dr. Stephan Kriwanek (Medical Director Gesundheit Burgenland), Prim. Dr. Alexander Albrecht (Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics Oberwart/Oberpullendorf). (Bild: Carina Fenz)
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, Director of Nursing Bettina Schmidt, Manfred Degendorfer (Commercial Director), Medical Director Prim. Dr. Evelyne Bareck, OÄ Dr. Simone Gutmann (Medical Site Management Gynaecology and Obstetrics), Prof. Dr. Kazem Nouri (Head of the Kinderwunsch Burgenland Institute), OA Dr. Peter Bauer (Head of the Kinderwunsch Burgenland Institute), Univ.-Prof. Dr. Stephan Kriwanek (Medical Director Gesundheit Burgenland), Prim. Dr. Alexander Albrecht (Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics Oberwart/Oberpullendorf).
(Bild: Carina Fenz)

25 years of experience in the field of fertility
The public Kinderwunsch Burgenland institute was also expanded. Dr. Peter Bauer, Head of Kinderwunsch Burgenland, looked back on 25 years of experience at the location. During this time, 3,400 couples have been cared for, 3,700 IVF attempts have been made and 1,200 children have been born, which represents a 40 percent pregnancy rate that is impressive throughout Austria. Another major advantage of the Oberpullendorf location is that all aspects of diagnosis and treatment in reproductive medicine are offered from a single source, emphasizes Prof. Dr. Kazem Nouri, Head of Kinderwunsch Burgenland.

Desire to have children: more consultations than ever before
Demand is high: while 135 initial consultations were held with couples in 2022, the number rose to 162 in 2023. A new record is expected for this year, as there were already 111 initial consultations in the first half of the year alone, according to Nouri, who has also announced additional services for same-sex couples and transgender people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf