Oberpullendorf Clinic
Location guarantee given: Maternity ward remains
The state has given a location guarantee for the Oberpullendorf Clinic's maternity ward. The range of services for births, but also in other areas, will be further expanded.
With the commitment to the location and the announcement by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil to re-establish the gynecology department in the Oberpullendorf Clinic with all its services as a separate department, the discussions surrounding the possible closure of the maternity ward are a thing of the past. Politically, this has caused quite a stir in recent years. The ÖVP is now celebrating Doskozil's long-term guarantee for the location as a success. "We have not let up. 4,000 people signed the petition to keep the maternity ward," says Patrik Fazekas, the ÖVP's regional managing director. This effort has paid off.
Oberpullendorf has made a name for itself as a fertility clinic. The success rate is 40 percent. That speaks for the location.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
The head of the province, on the other hand, once again expressed his commitment to the Burgenland way. "The development of the clinics is a central point. We have to position ourselves in relation to other federal states with regard to the guest patient regulation and we are doing this with all our clinic locations," emphasized Doskozil once again.
Range of services to be expanded at Oberpullendorf Clinic
Oberpullendorf will therefore have its own magnetic resonance tomograph from 2025. The eye clinic will also receive additional capacity. There are plans to specialize further in the field of surgery, for example in thyroid surgery.
A special focus will also be placed on the field of gynecology in the future, where the focus will be on the desire to have children, endometriosis and gentle births.
25 years of experience in the field of fertility
The public Kinderwunsch Burgenland institute was also expanded. Dr. Peter Bauer, Head of Kinderwunsch Burgenland, looked back on 25 years of experience at the location. During this time, 3,400 couples have been cared for, 3,700 IVF attempts have been made and 1,200 children have been born, which represents a 40 percent pregnancy rate that is impressive throughout Austria. Another major advantage of the Oberpullendorf location is that all aspects of diagnosis and treatment in reproductive medicine are offered from a single source, emphasizes Prof. Dr. Kazem Nouri, Head of Kinderwunsch Burgenland.
Desire to have children: more consultations than ever before
Demand is high: while 135 initial consultations were held with couples in 2022, the number rose to 162 in 2023. A new record is expected for this year, as there were already 111 initial consultations in the first half of the year alone, according to Nouri, who has also announced additional services for same-sex couples and transgender people.
