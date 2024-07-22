Location guarantee given: Maternity ward remains

With the commitment to the location and the announcement by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil to re-establish the gynecology department in the Oberpullendorf Clinic with all its services as a separate department, the discussions surrounding the possible closure of the maternity ward are a thing of the past. Politically, this has caused quite a stir in recent years. The ÖVP is now celebrating Doskozil's long-term guarantee for the location as a success. "We have not let up. 4,000 people signed the petition to keep the maternity ward," says Patrik Fazekas, the ÖVP's regional managing director. This effort has paid off.