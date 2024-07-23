Serious accident
Too much alcohol: car crashes into telephone pole
A man and a woman witnessed a terrible accident in the district of Güssing while they were enjoying the summer atmosphere on the terrace of their house. Before their eyes, a car left the highway, crashed into a telephone pole and overturned. The witnesses immediately rushed to the aid of the accident victim (67).
A serious accident overshadowed the summer idyll in Deutsch Tschantschendorf-Bergen on Sunday. Shortly before 3 p.m., the 67-year-old driver of a Fiat car left the road, rolled along a grass verge next to the road and crashed into a telephone pole shortly afterwards. The car overturned due to the force of the impact and ended up on its roof.
Witnesses rushed to help
A man (37) and a woman (34), who had been enjoying the peace and quiet on the terrace of a house, were startled by the car's somersault. After the terrible crash, the two witnesses immediately rushed to the accident victim and provided first aid.
The emergency services were alerted by emergency call. The local fire department and firefighters from Güttenbach and St. Michael arrived. More than 50 volunteers were on site. The injured man from the Güssing district was flown to Oberwart Hospital by the Christophorus 16 emergency helicopter.
Cause of the accident unclear
"The driver was traveling on the main road from Punitz in the direction of St. Michael. The accident happened at house number 244. It was initially unclear why the driver left the road," it was reported during the clean-up operation. The country road was closed for almost an hour. Road users had to take a detour.
Drunk driver
As it only turned out in hospital, the 67-year-old had drunk more alcohol than the legal limit at the wheel of the Fiat. The 0.8 per mille limit had been exceeded according to a detailed test. The man's driver's license was revoked by the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
