Neymar ultimatum, “or they’ll keep getting f***ed”

According to the 1994 world champion, past successes were always down to the performance of the respective star player. "In 1970 it was Pele, in 1994 it was Romario, in 2002 it was Ronaldo. If the Selecao don't play for Neymar, they won't be world champions," said the 58-year-old. "There have been two or three World Cups where they haven't played him. Either they understand that he's the difference player - or they'll keep getting f**ked."