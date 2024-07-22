Vorteilswelt
Tips from the “Krone” community for safe hiking

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 16:00

Hiking in Austria's mountains is not only rewarded with a beautiful view, it is also a good and healthy balance from everyday life. However, it is important not to forget your own safety in order to prevent accidents in the mountains. We have summarized the most important tips from the "Krone" community on safe hiking for you here.

Rule no. 1: Observe warnings and barriers
You may come across safety warnings, for example on signs, especially on steeper and impassable terrain. Weather warnings must also be heeded, as the weather can quickly change dangerously, especially at higher altitudes

Benutzer Avatar
VinzClortho
Es ist unverständlich, dass sich Menschen in Gefahr begeben und die Umwelt falsch einschätzen und Warnungen ignorieren.
37
0

Rule no. 2: Stay together
If you are alone in the mountains, a minor accident can quickly lead to tragedy. Therefore, an important rule is: always stay together and never hike alone.

Benutzer Avatar
belami
Faustregel: nie trennen, immer zusammenbleiben! Überhaupt in so einer Situation!
28
6
(Bild: Claudia Fischer)
(Bild: Claudia Fischer)

Rule no. 3: Keep your distance from grazing animals
When encountering cows and other grazing animals, it is important to keep an appropriate distance. Especially mother animals with calves or if your dog is with you on the hike, this could lead to a dicey situation.

Benutzer Avatar
Abanaras
Was muss noch passieren bis die Leute endlich kapieren das man bei Kühen einen großen Abstand halten sollte und wenn es nötig ist auch mal umdreht
118
0

Rule no. 4: The right equipment
This includes not only the right footwear and weatherproof clothing, but also sufficient water and sun protection if necessary. Various apps on your smartphone or smartwatch can also be helpful in an emergency, but you shouldn't do without the classic hiking map - because you can't necessarily rely on sufficient network coverage, especially in the mountains.

Benutzer Avatar
luminar
Viele gehen heute mit "GoogleMaps" wandern, weil es anscheinend zu teuer ist, eine anständige Wanderkarte zu bezahlen. Die kennen nicht einmal den Unterscheid zwischen Stassen- und Wanderkarte.
3
2

What do you think is essential when hiking? What equipment is essential for you? What precautions do you take to ensure you finish your hike in one piece and are prepared for an emergency? Share your opinion and views on the subject with us in the comments! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Simone Rannicher
Simone Rannicher
