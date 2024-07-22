Forum echo
Tips from the “Krone” community for safe hiking
Hiking in Austria's mountains is not only rewarded with a beautiful view, it is also a good and healthy balance from everyday life. However, it is important not to forget your own safety in order to prevent accidents in the mountains. We have summarized the most important tips from the "Krone" community on safe hiking for you here.
Rule no. 1: Observe warnings and barriers
You may come across safety warnings, for example on signs, especially on steeper and impassable terrain. Weather warnings must also be heeded, as the weather can quickly change dangerously, especially at higher altitudes
Rule no. 2: Stay together
If you are alone in the mountains, a minor accident can quickly lead to tragedy. Therefore, an important rule is: always stay together and never hike alone.
Rule no. 3: Keep your distance from grazing animals
When encountering cows and other grazing animals, it is important to keep an appropriate distance. Especially mother animals with calves or if your dog is with you on the hike, this could lead to a dicey situation.
Rule no. 4: The right equipment
This includes not only the right footwear and weatherproof clothing, but also sufficient water and sun protection if necessary. Various apps on your smartphone or smartwatch can also be helpful in an emergency, but you shouldn't do without the classic hiking map - because you can't necessarily rely on sufficient network coverage, especially in the mountains.
What do you think is essential when hiking? What equipment is essential for you? What precautions do you take to ensure you finish your hike in one piece and are prepared for an emergency? Share your opinion and views on the subject with us in the comments!
