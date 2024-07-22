Usain Bolt: “I’m not exactly at my best”

Back pain, Achilles tendon rupture

The 37-year-old is mainly plagued by back pain, which has already set in over the course of his impressive career. "My back is still damaged. The doctor says I have to keep doing my exercises to get rid of the pain," said Bolt, but he "doesn't really" follow this advice: "Sometimes when I go to the gym, I do a few, but far too few." He also recently tore his Achilles tendon while playing soccer. Sometimes he misses "the competition, the adrenaline, the fans, the atmosphere", but: "What I don't miss is the training."