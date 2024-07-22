World record holder
Usain Bolt: “I’m not exactly at my best”
What has actually happened to Usain Bolt? The sprint legend reveals in an interview that he is "not at his best" and "doesn't train much".
He is still the fastest man in the world and holds the world records for the 100 and 200 meters at 9.58 and 19.19 seconds. Between 2008 and 2016, Bolt won eight gold medals at the Olympic Games. Usain Bolt ended his career after the 2017 World Championships.
And today, seven years later, he is no longer as fit as he used to be. Somehow understandable, though. In an interview with the daily newspaper "Die Welt", Bolt said: "To be honest, I'm not exactly at my best. I try to sit on my bike from time to time, it's better for my knees. And I sometimes play soccer with my friends, but only on the small pitch."
Back pain, Achilles tendon rupture
The 37-year-old is mainly plagued by back pain, which has already set in over the course of his impressive career. "My back is still damaged. The doctor says I have to keep doing my exercises to get rid of the pain," said Bolt, but he "doesn't really" follow this advice: "Sometimes when I go to the gym, I do a few, but far too few." He also recently tore his Achilles tendon while playing soccer. Sometimes he misses "the competition, the adrenaline, the fans, the atmosphere", but: "What I don't miss is the training."
Bolt's gold favorite
Bolt was asked about his predictions for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in an interview with Sports Illustrated. His favorite for the gold medal in the 100 meters is the US American Noah Lyles. "He leaves no doubt that he is the one to beat. My Jamaican compatriot Oblique Seville is in top form and has always been in the finals recently. Ackeem Blake's season is also looking good so far. There are already a few athletes who have a chance over 100 meters - but I think it will be difficult to beat Noah Lyles," said Bolt.
When asked whether athletics was missing a "figurehead" because Bolt had been the face of the sport for years, he replied: "It's not that easy, because I've set the bar very high. So it will be difficult to follow in my footsteps. That was also my goal: to go down in history not just as the greatest sprinter in the world, but as one of the greatest athletes ever.
