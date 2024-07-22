Vorteilswelt
World record holder

Usain Bolt: “I’m not exactly at my best”

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 13:11

What has actually happened to Usain Bolt? The sprint legend reveals in an interview that he is "not at his best" and "doesn't train much".

comment0 Kommentare

He is still the fastest man in the world and holds the world records for the 100 and 200 meters at 9.58 and 19.19 seconds. Between 2008 and 2016, Bolt won eight gold medals at the Olympic Games. Usain Bolt ended his career after the 2017 World Championships.

Usain Bolt (Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Usain Bolt
(Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)

And today, seven years later, he is no longer as fit as he used to be. Somehow understandable, though. In an interview with the daily newspaper "Die Welt", Bolt said: "To be honest, I'm not exactly at my best. I try to sit on my bike from time to time, it's better for my knees. And I sometimes play soccer with my friends, but only on the small pitch."

Usain Bolt (Bild: APA/AFP/Alain JOCARD)
Usain Bolt
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alain JOCARD)

Back pain, Achilles tendon rupture
The 37-year-old is mainly plagued by back pain, which has already set in over the course of his impressive career. "My back is still damaged. The doctor says I have to keep doing my exercises to get rid of the pain," said Bolt, but he "doesn't really" follow this advice: "Sometimes when I go to the gym, I do a few, but far too few." He also recently tore his Achilles tendon while playing soccer. Sometimes he misses "the competition, the adrenaline, the fans, the atmosphere", but: "What I don't miss is the training."

Usain Bolt in December 2023 at a soccer legends tournament in Florida. (Bild: APA/AFP/Chris Arjoon)
Usain Bolt in December 2023 at a soccer legends tournament in Florida.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Chris Arjoon)

Bolt's gold favorite
Bolt was asked about his predictions for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in an interview with Sports Illustrated. His favorite for the gold medal in the 100 meters is the US American Noah Lyles. "He leaves no doubt that he is the one to beat. My Jamaican compatriot Oblique Seville is in top form and has always been in the finals recently. Ackeem Blake's season is also looking good so far. There are already a few athletes who have a chance over 100 meters - but I think it will be difficult to beat Noah Lyles," said Bolt.

Noah Lyles is the man to beat according to Bolt. (Bild: Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Noah Lyles is the man to beat according to Bolt.
(Bild: Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

When asked whether athletics was missing a "figurehead" because Bolt had been the face of the sport for years, he replied: "It's not that easy, because I've set the bar very high. So it will be difficult to follow in my footsteps. That was also my goal: to go down in history not just as the greatest sprinter in the world, but as one of the greatest athletes ever.

