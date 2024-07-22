Company did not pay salary for four months

AK fought for compensation

The technician had his claims recalculated by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor: In addition to the salary payments, he was owed per diems, daily allowances, dirt and assembly allowances, overtime, vacation compensation and special payments. As he had justifiably terminated the employment relationship due to the withheld remuneration, he was also entitled to compensation in lieu of notice. In total, the company owed him almost 48,000 euros. Because it did not want to take legal action, it complied with the AK's demand and paid the full amount.