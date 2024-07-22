48,000 € back payment
Company did not pay salary for four months
An automation technician received a total of €48,000 in back payments and compensation from his former employer in Linz. The company had not paid him for several months. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor recalculated his claims and took up his cause.
An automation technician was not paid for four months. After his former employer, a company in the south of Linz, did not pay him despite his complaint, he resigned. The company, where he had been employed for twelve years, then paid him around EUR 16,000, but without a payslip.
AK fought for compensation
The technician had his claims recalculated by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor: In addition to the salary payments, he was owed per diems, daily allowances, dirt and assembly allowances, overtime, vacation compensation and special payments. As he had justifiably terminated the employment relationship due to the withheld remuneration, he was also entitled to compensation in lieu of notice. In total, the company owed him almost 48,000 euros. Because it did not want to take legal action, it complied with the AK's demand and paid the full amount.
Existential problems for employees
According to the AK, such cases occur more frequently: "Time and again, companies simply try not to pay their employees. Probably also because the worst thing that can happen to them is the subsequent payment of outstanding claims," says AK President Andreas Stangl. This puts employees in existential difficulties, which is why it is disrespectful and irresponsible. In the event of problems, AK members can seek help from the 14 district offices and the head office in Linz.
