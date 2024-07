Why it’s not just older people who are struggling with digital hurdles

A few examples: Large retail chains - from the clothing industry to specialist electronics retailers - offer discounts to customers who register online. Special offers are also designed to entice customers to buy online. "If you buy in a store, you buy more expensively," warn consumer advocates. Once the device is at home, it often only works with an internet connection - this applies not only to "smart" devices such as modern televisions, but sometimes even children's toys. This is inconvenient, but it is really unfair when it comes to banking transactions.