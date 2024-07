Love happiness after the European Championships: Kai Havertz got married

"She kind of gave up her life for me"

Havertz and 25-year-old Sophia Weber have been together since 2018 and got engaged last year. Now came the dream wedding. Havertz moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea FC in 2020. Sophia moved to England with him. For the 25-year-old Havertz, this was a great proof of love. "She kind of gave up her life for me. People always think that players' wives have a great life, but they often leave friends and family behind," explained the European Championship star at the time, who is now scoring goals for Arsenal FC.