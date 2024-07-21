Unsettled weather
Goodbye heat: new week brings cooling and rain
The sun was particularly hot at the weekend. But that's all over now - at least temporarily. The first disturbance will hit Austria on Monday. Bright and sunny weather is not expected again until Friday.
On Monday, a weak disturbance will lie over Austria and cause widespread unstable stratification with mostly short rain showers and thunderstorms from the morning hours.
Thunderstorms expected
In the west, the precipitation will be concentrated in the northern stagnant areas; from midday onwards it will clear up and only isolated thunderstorms are to be expected. There will also be thunderstorms in the south and east during the day. Especially during the first half of the day, the westerly wind will blow briskly to strongly in the northeast, otherwise weak to moderate. Early temperatures will rise to 15 to 21 degrees, with daytime highs of 22 to 32 degrees.
On Tuesday , another area of low pressure will approach from the west in high layers of air. By the evening, the foothills of a low over the Gulf of Genoa will affect the weather on the southern side of the Alps. As a result, numerous rain showers are expected initially on the northern side of the Alps. As a result, the tendency for thunderstorms will also increase from the south. Only in the far east will thunderstorms and showers remain rare, with brisk winds still blowing from the north in the morning. Early temperatures will reach 14 to 21 degrees, with daytime highs of 22 to 30 degrees.
Wednesday will start with clouds and passing showers along the northern side of the Alps and in the north. Otherwise it will still be sunny. As the day progresses, however, there will be a rapid change between sunshine and spring clouds everywhere and the tendency to shower will also increase in the east. The south will be favored by the weather, but local thunderstorms over the mountains cannot be ruled out here either. A brisk west to north-westerly wind will blow, especially in the foothills of the Alps and in the north and east. Temperatures will reach between 12 and 22 degrees in the morning and 20 to 28 degrees during the day.
From Salzburg eastwards, there will still be a weak disturbance influence on Thursday with a north-westerly current and sun and clouds will alternate until the afternoon with rain showers. Later, however, the weather will calm down from the west. The weather will be generally favorable and sunny in the far west and south. Local thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon over the mountains on the southern side of the Alps. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, in the east also briskly from west to northwest. Early temperatures will reach ten to 18 degrees, daytime highs 20 to 26 degrees.
It will be warmer again from Friday
High pressure will bring bright sunny weather throughout Austria on Friday. The sky will be cloudless for long stretches and even in the mountains there will be no more than a few flat clouds. The wind will blow weakly to moderately from northwest to north. Temperatures will be between nine and 17 degrees in the morning and between 23 and 28 degrees during the day.
