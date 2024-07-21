Goodbye heat: new week brings cooling and rain

Wednesday will start with clouds and passing showers along the northern side of the Alps and in the north. Otherwise it will still be sunny. As the day progresses, however, there will be a rapid change between sunshine and spring clouds everywhere and the tendency to shower will also increase in the east. The south will be favored by the weather, but local thunderstorms over the mountains cannot be ruled out here either. A brisk west to north-westerly wind will blow, especially in the foothills of the Alps and in the north and east. Temperatures will reach between 12 and 22 degrees in the morning and 20 to 28 degrees during the day.