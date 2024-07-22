Eco-expedition into the treasure trove of primeval nature

Untouched since the last ice age

"It is not only this wilderness that moves us humans away from the center of the universe and makes us a silent observer who withdraws our desires and grants all processes in nature the right of self-determination," philosophizes expedition leader Reinhard Pekny. The universe into which we venture in solemn silence has remained untouched by human hands since the last ice age and should remain so for an eternity on earth. Only very few people are allowed to enter this silent world. "This paradisiacal symbiosis of roots, moss, leaves and other rare flora is too fragile and precious. And yet the untouched has revealed new secrets during recent field research," it continues.