New secrets
Eco-expedition into the treasure trove of primeval nature
Creation breathes eternity in the Dürrenstein wilderness area. On an eco-expedition into the very last primeval forest in Central Europe, nature reveals new wondrous secrets.
"No bird of its kind has ever flown this high," whispers Christoph Leditznig, the careful guardian of the wilderness area in the south-easternmost forest solitude of the vast country. His ecological amazement at a new natural wonder in the 7000-hectare UNESCO protected area, the core of which is the Rothwald primeval forest, is due to the song of the cirl bunting. This bird has never been known to breed at 1730 meters above sea level in Lower Austria.
And there is also a fallen fir tree, the age of which could not yet be precisely determined due to its thickness. "I was told that the giant attracted 70 wondrous species while it was still dying, which have literally found a habitat in the dead wood," marvels Stephan Pernkopf, who clearly has a green heart for nature's treasure trove on this expedition.
Untouched since the last ice age
"It is not only this wilderness that moves us humans away from the center of the universe and makes us a silent observer who withdraws our desires and grants all processes in nature the right of self-determination," philosophizes expedition leader Reinhard Pekny. The universe into which we venture in solemn silence has remained untouched by human hands since the last ice age and should remain so for an eternity on earth. Only very few people are allowed to enter this silent world. "This paradisiacal symbiosis of roots, moss, leaves and other rare flora is too fragile and precious. And yet the untouched has revealed new secrets during recent field research," it continues.
Highlights included evidence of a singing woodlark, hazel grouse, black grouse and rock ptarmigan. Three-toed woodpeckers, lesser spotted flycatchers and collared flycatchers as well as sandpipers also enrich the diversity.
Climate partnership
This makes it all the more melancholy to leave the primeval forest to its own devices again. Hopeful light is shining through the treetops thanks to an initiative by ranger Nina Schönemann. Thanks to her climate partnership, 140 hectares of additional land have been added to the protected area. "For a one-off payment of 1.20 euros per square meter, companies and private individuals have the opportunity to have forest areas taken out of use until at least the year 2100," beams the young activist in view of the eternal rustling of the forests on Dürrenstein.
