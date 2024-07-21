Corona in wastewater
Wave is rising, expert urgently advises vaccination
Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling recommends not waiting until winter for booster vaccinations in view of the significant rise in coronavirus wastewater levels in recent weeks.
This is because the increase occurred one to two months earlier than in summer 2023, he said in an interview with APA. This means that an expected sharp increase in cases (as occurred last year in late fall and especially in November/December) could occur earlier.
Increase as early as June
In 2023, an initially slow increase in wastewater data at a comparatively low level was only recorded from around August.
This year, after the extremely high winter wave and a very quiet spring, Covid wastewater values rose significantly in June and now July. The number of cases is also currently already at a significantly higher level than in August last year, as the geneticist, who most recently worked at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), reminded us.
"If you can already see that there is such a potential (for new infections, editor's note), you have to assume that the wave (or the further increase in these, editor's note) will come sooner than last year." That's why we need to start vaccinating early: "As the vaccination takes a few weeks to take effect, I don't think it's worth vaccinating at the same time as the flu," says Elling, noting that the flu season starts much later.
Poor vaccination coverage
He also pointed out that Austria had a very poor vaccination rate last year. Unfortunately, he sees no signs that politicians are making efforts to counteract this. Even with a view to the national elections in the fall, it can be assumed that hardly anyone will take the issue of vaccination into their own hands, according to Elling's fears.
"We should have set this up by now," says the molecular biologist, explaining the need for a vaccination campaign. The supply of Covid vaccinations in private practices has also worked poorly. Austria has ordered over one million vaccine doses this year and recommends vaccination to everyone aged twelve and over, especially the over-60 age group. This requires appropriate logistics in terms of communication and administration. It would therefore also be necessary to consider how to organize this better this year. The Ministry of Health recently stated that the vaccinations should be administered in private practice (by doctors) as before.
New variant KP.3
Elling believes that the reasons for the early increase in the number of Covid cases are that the population's immunity has waned - partly due to the low vaccination rate, but also due to the fact that the peak of the last wave (December 2023) was more than six months ago. In 2023, on the other hand, there was also a spring wave and the population's immunity waned accordingly later. According to Elling, a lot of "fuel" has already accumulated, in the sense that immunity has been reduced. A "high infection potential" seems to have accumulated, he said.
As the vaccination takes a few weeks to take effect, I don't think it's a good idea to vaccinate together with the flu.
Experte Ulrich Elling
However, the expert also referred to the new variants, which have a growth advantage over the XBB and JN.1 variants that predominate in winter. After the so-called "FLiRT" variants (KP.1.1, KP.2), the JN.1 daughter variant KP.3 (and its daughter variants) is currently gaining ground internationally and also in Austria (so-called "FLuQE" variants, which once again have a growth advantage over "FLiRT"). According to Elling, a high plateau of infections could possibly occur as early as late summer, which would mean that the winter wave would not peak as high as last December - but this is highly speculative and uncertain.
Only Pfizer available
For the time being, the vaccine ordered by the Ministry of Health is exclusively that of the manufacturer Biontech-Pfizer (Comirnaty Omicron JN.1), which is adapted to the JN.1 variant.
However, the US FDA has now advised manufacturers to adapt the vaccines to the KP.2 virus strain if possible. Whether such an adapted vaccine will be available in Europe or Austria cannot be predicted at present.
In addition to the mRNA vaccine from Biontech, no other vaccine has been ordered by Austria to date.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.