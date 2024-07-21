Wave is rising, expert urgently advises vaccination

"We should have set this up by now," says the molecular biologist, explaining the need for a vaccination campaign. The supply of Covid vaccinations in private practices has also worked poorly. Austria has ordered over one million vaccine doses this year and recommends vaccination to everyone aged twelve and over, especially the over-60 age group. This requires appropriate logistics in terms of communication and administration. It would therefore also be necessary to consider how to organize this better this year. The Ministry of Health recently stated that the vaccinations should be administered in private practice (by doctors) as before.