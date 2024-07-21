Vacationers at risk
Vienna Airport is now threatening the climate campaigners
The actions planned by climate activists to disrupt air traffic in Vienna from July 27 would result in massive penalties for them, warns Airport Director Ofner.
In the run-up to possible occupation actions or other protests after a security summit, the airport is clearly pointing out the serious consequences of their behavior to the activists of the Last Generation. In fact, the legal situation is clear. "Anyone who disrupts flight operations, endangers passengers or disrupts regulated air traffic must expect severe criminal consequences," warns airport director Dr. Günther Ofner urgently to the climate activists.
Heavy penalties are imminent
He refers to Section 186 of the Austrian Criminal Code, which rightly protects the safety and undisturbed movement of people in the air. Violations can result in prison sentences of one to ten years. If people are harmed, they could face up to 20 years in prison.
Both the executive and our own security personnel have been put on heightened alert. 650 police officers are patrolling around the clock.
"Putting many people in danger"
"Our security precautions have a clear purpose - to protect human life and health," says airport boss Ofner. In the event of disruptive actions, not only the activists themselves are in danger, but also the crew, passengers, ground staff and visitors. This is because aircraft in motion - whether taking off or landing - cannot simply abort their maneuvers from one minute to the next. Ofner: "The resulting long braking distance increases the danger to life for everyone out there!"
Notifications without exception
In view of the potentially serious consequences of the internationally planned actions (from London to Canada to Germany and Vienna-Schwechat), everyone involved will be reported to the police without exception. The airport emphasizes its willingness to do everything possible to nip any disruptive action in the bud. The criminals responsible would in any case face the full force of the law.
