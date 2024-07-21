Vienna Airport is now threatening the climate campaigners

"Putting many people in danger"

"Our security precautions have a clear purpose - to protect human life and health," says airport boss Ofner. In the event of disruptive actions, not only the activists themselves are in danger, but also the crew, passengers, ground staff and visitors. This is because aircraft in motion - whether taking off or landing - cannot simply abort their maneuvers from one minute to the next. Ofner: "The resulting long braking distance increases the danger to life for everyone out there!"