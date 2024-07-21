Why the chancellor is missing from the opening of the festival

As an exception, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will not be attending the opening of the Salzburg Festival this year. As the "Krone" has learned, the Chancellor is instead traveling to Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. In the run-up to the opening of the Olympic Games, a high-level diplomatic exchange will take place there on Thursday, bringing together heads of state and government from almost all parts of the world. The aim of the meeting is to strengthen international cooperation.