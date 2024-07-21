Vorteilswelt
Paris instead of Salzburg

Why the chancellor is missing from the opening of the festival

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 06:00

French President Emmanuel Macron is using the opening of the Games to bring together heads of state and government. Official Austria will be represented there by ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

comment0 Kommentare

As an exception, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will not be attending the opening of the Salzburg Festival this year. As the "Krone" has learned, the Chancellor is instead traveling to Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. In the run-up to the opening of the Olympic Games, a high-level diplomatic exchange will take place there on Thursday, bringing together heads of state and government from almost all parts of the world. The aim of the meeting is to strengthen international cooperation.

"The Federal Chancellor will also attend bilateral meetings on site and will also visit Austria House on the opening day of the Olympic Games," according to his office. Also on the agenda is a visit to the Olympic Village, which will be home to almost 14,500 people. The Chancellor will also wish the Austrian competitors good luck on site.

