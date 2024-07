“Concrete will not feed us”

"Krone": Recently,the rural youth/young farmers' association held a vigil against soil consumption. What prompted you to take this action?

Michael Meusburger: The daily consumption of land in Vorarlberg currently amounts to 7000 square meters, which corresponds to about five square meters per minute that are concreted over. We wanted to draw attention to this deplorable state of affairs.

Lukas Maier: Since 2002, there has been an Austria-wide target to reduce daily land consumption to 2.5 hectares. This has not yet happened. Currently, consumption is around eleven hectares per day. It must be generally clear that once soil is used for agriculture, it is lost forever.