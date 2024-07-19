Expert on IT chaos: “Worldwide chain reaction”

Airports, hospitals and TV stations are affected. How can critical infrastructure be effectively protected?

Companies and organizations that are part of the "critical infrastructure", which we cannot possibly do without in our daily lives, must take precautions to ensure that replacement systems are up and running in the event of an incident like the one that happened today. For example, it is possible to have several providers for the security of end devices and to switch to another provider in the event of one of them failing. This again shows how important the legal basis is for such institutions to develop an end-to-end "information security management system" (ISMS) and a reliable resilience strategy. It is also necessary to be able to carry out very important processes without IT for a short time in the event of blackouts and major crises.