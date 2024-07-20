Vorteilswelt
On July 28

Village museum: old crafts flourish for a day

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 11:00

On July 28, the traditional Craft Day will once again take place at the Mönchhof Village Museum. Old masters will be demonstrating their skills. 

When you cross the threshold of the village museum in Mönchhof, you feel transported back to the time of your grandparents. Pepo Haubenwallner has "collected" an entire village over the past 30 years. Houses, workshops and exhibits from around 1890 to the 1960s provide an insight into everyday village life and rural life on the Heideboden.

On July 28 from 10 a.m., the village museum will come to life even more. This is when many old masters will move into the workshops such as the smithy, bakery, post office or school and show how people used to work.

There is also a boot-making workshop in the village museum. (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
There is also a boot-making workshop in the village museum.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Holy mass will be held in the church. (Bild: Reinhard Rovny)
Holy mass will be held in the church.
(Bild: Reinhard Rovny)
The village square will be a hive of activity. (Bild: Reinhard Rovny)
The village square will be a hive of activity.
(Bild: Reinhard Rovny)

The Craft Day begins at ten o'clock with Holy Mass in the museum church, then at 11 o'clock there will be a morning pint with the Mönchhof village musicians, children can go for a ride in a jeep, cinema screenings and cellar singing in the museum's own wine cellar.

At 3 p.m. there is a service in the Protestant prayer house, and at 4 p.m. the Mönchhof village musicians perform once again.

"We are delighted every year when our village museum comes alive with old masters who show people how people used to work," says Pepo Haubenwallner, who is also looking forward to this special day. More information at dorfmuseum.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
