“ÖVP Hotel” received around 380,000 euros from the AMS

ÖVP: "Just like every other company in the country"

The ÖVP countered: "This aid relates to the short-time working that became necessary in the independent business of the Seminarhotel 'Springer Schlößl' Betriebsgesellschaft mbH. The business operations were affected by the crisis. The funds provided for this were utilized by this limited liability company, just as every other company in the country has done. This is an economic issue in favor of the employees and has nothing to do with politics."