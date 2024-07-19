As short-time working aid
“ÖVP Hotel” received around 380,000 euros from the AMS
While many companies throughout Austria are still waiting for AMS short-time working allowances, the hotel of the ÖVP party academy received around 380,000 euros from the short-time working aid program. The Freedom Party criticizes.
In October, Wolfgang Sobotka, who is still President of the National Council, is officially appointed President of the ÖVP Party Academy. As is well known, this also includes the idyllic seminar hotel "Springer Schlößl", which is managed by its own operating company, but which is dominated by ÖVP staff.
The Blue Party has now taken a closer look at this idyllic "black hotel". They wanted to know from Labor Minister Martin Kocher via a parliamentary question how much AMS funding had already been "handed in" at the reception desk as short-time work assistance. The result: a whopping 379,825.11 euros, as can now be seen from the corresponding answer to the question.
FPÖ identifies "self-service store"
The Blue Party sees red and criticizes: "Here we see once again how the ÖVP is using the Republic of Austria as a self-service store. While many companies are still waiting for funds, the ÖVP has long since pocketed everything. We are also familiar with this two-tier society from COFAG, where - as revealed in the committee of inquiry - the ÖVP also made sure that ÖVP benefactors got their hands on the money," criticizes FPÖ consumer protection spokesman Peter Wurm.
According to the Freedom Party, attempts to rip off corona money by the Seniors' Association and other ÖVP front organizations would have been uncovered anyway and thus prevented.
ÖVP: "Just like every other company in the country"
The ÖVP countered: "This aid relates to the short-time working that became necessary in the independent business of the Seminarhotel 'Springer Schlößl' Betriebsgesellschaft mbH. The business operations were affected by the crisis. The funds provided for this were utilized by this limited liability company, just as every other company in the country has done. This is an economic issue in favor of the employees and has nothing to do with politics."
