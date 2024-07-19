Vorteilswelt
Parrot “Burli” was freed from mini cage

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 17:16

The parrot "Burli", much loved by his owners but not kept in a species-appropriate way, has now been taken from them by the authorities. The red-fronted amazon had spent three decades in an enclosure that was far too small. Now the bird is - perhaps only temporarily - in Vienna. A big surprise came to light during "Burli's" investigation!

After the "Krone" report about the red-fronted Amazon parrot "Burli", the authorities acted quickly. On Thursday, the 40-year-old bird was taken from its owners in St. Pantaleon and brought to the ARGE Papageienschutz rescue center in Vienna by the animal rescue service. There, "Burli" is housed in a quarantine station for the time being, where he is clearly feeling well.

For 30 years, "Burli" lived in a cage that was too small for him (Bild: Pfotenhilfe)
For 30 years, "Burli" lived in a cage that was too small for him
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe)
Soon he will also be accustomed to conspecifics (Bild: ARGE Papageienschutz)
Soon he will also be accustomed to conspecifics
(Bild: ARGE Papageienschutz)

"Very sweet and tame"
"The Amazon survived the relocation well and doesn't seem apathetic or stressed," says ARGE President Nadja Ziegler happily. The parrot arrived in its new home at around 9 p.m., is showing an appetite and is curiously exploring its aviary. "He is very sweet and tame." "Burli" also needs to communicate and is loud. "So far, everything has been unproblematic," says Ziegler.

"Burli" clearly feels at home in his new quarters (Bild: ARGE Papageienschutz)
"Burli" clearly feels at home in his new quarters
(Bild: ARGE Papageienschutz)

A detailed assessment by the official veterinarian is still pending. In any case, "Burli's" inability to fly is irreversible. "In the past - for whatever reason - his hand wings and bones were amputated." As a result, he was unable to fly. "He is therefore also very narrow and has no chest muscles," explains Ziegler.

"Burli" survived the transport and separation from his owners well. He explores the aviary and shows an appetite.

Nadja Ziegler, Präsidentin der ARGE Papageienschutz in Wien

Surprise at "Burli's" gender check
The aim now is to get the bird used to conspecifics. "There is also a blue-fronted Amazon parrot in a neighboring aviary at the quarantine station. They can hear and see each other." There was also a surprise: "He" is not a male, but a female!

Not too late to return
It is unclear whether "Burli" will now spend the rest of his life in Vienna. The elderly couple from whom he was taken still have a deadline to acquire a species-appropriate aviary and a partner bird. "It is crucial that he is kept in a species-appropriate environment."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
