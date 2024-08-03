Forum
Pets and vacations: how do you deal with them?
For all those who own a pet, the same question always arises at vacation time: Where to take your beloved four-legged friend? Depending on the species, destination and personal possibilities, there are various options. Do you take your pet with you on vacation or do you have it looked after at home? Let us know which choice you make and why, we look forward to hearing your views!
For dogs in particular, it can work well to simply take them with you on your trip. If your dog is not anxious and is suitably adaptable, nothing stands in the way. However, in addition to finding pet-friendly accommodation, it is essential to obtain information about the entry regulations of the vacation destination. You should also make sure that you have all the necessary vaccinations and documents.
For other animals, such as cats or small pets, it is more advisable to have them looked after while you are away. Whether this is done at home in familiar surroundings by friends or family members or in special boarding kennels should be carefully considered. The character of the animal is just as important as the costs involved.
Have you ever taken a pet with you on vacation and how was it for everyone involved? What pet care options have you used while on vacation and how satisfied were you with them? How do you prepare your pet for the time without you when you are away for a longer period of time? Have you had any problems asking friends or family members to look after your pet? And do you have any tips for others who are considering taking their pet on vacation with them? We look forward to your comments!
