After mega-breakdown
“A simple update paralyzed the whole world”
The cybersecurity company Crowdstrike has huge problems, affecting numerous Windows systems around the world. Alexander Windbichler from Klagenfurt, who has to fend off hundreds of thousands of hacker attacks every day at his IT company Anexia, tries to explain the problems.
"Krone": Anexia works with clouds worldwide from Carinthia. What exactly happened at Crowdstrike?
Alexander Windbichler: A simple update at Crowdstrike caused the problems. An error occurred with the virus protection. The software is a program or a set of programs that are used to operate a computer. Everything comes to a standstill. Television stations and airports are affected, operations in hospitals can no longer be carried out. The problem has penetrated to the IT foundation.
How does your company Anexia deal with hacker attacks on a day-to-day basis?
We work with clouds and have branches all over the world. There are 500,000 attacks on every internet address every day. And our company has hundreds of thousands of Internet addresses. We have our own specially trained teams to combat this.
How can the Crowdstrike update problem be solved?
There are simple programs that can solve it. Each company has to work on the computers, but the programs are no longer accessible. In principle, such damage can be rectified within hours. But you need a lot of staff to solve it. That's why it can take longer.
How much is the damage?
Many billions of euros. Austrian companies are also affected. Europe must defend itself. If, for example, the clouds from America, which Anexia also works with, are no longer permitted in Europe, everything will collapse on our continent. That's when the mess starts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.