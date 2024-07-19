No gang war:
Knife attacks at petrol stations with three injured
The city's emergency services were called out twice on Friday morning due to stabbings with knives. The fact that both cases took place at petrol stations is a coincidence. The result of the non-gang-related attacks: three people injured.
A veritable armada of police cars and ambulances was deployed to the Gaudenzdorfer Gürtel on Friday at 8.40 am. Stabbings were reported in front of a petrol station. As there is a great deal of unrest among the Viennese after the past few weeks and numerous cases of gang war-like brawls in the city, several emergency doctors and a large number of patrol cars were sent to the scene as a precaution.
No danger to life for 38-year-old
A 38-year-old man was found in front of the petrol station with multiple stab wounds. The man received emergency medical treatment and was then taken to hospital, as the Vienna Emergency Services were able to confirm to the "Krone". There was apparently no danger to life. There is apparently no connection with possible "gang wars".
Two men slightly injured with knives
Just three hours earlier, there had also been stabbings - also at a petrol station - in Ausstellungsstraße in Leopoldstadt. At around 6 a.m., a 25-year-old and a 50-year-old were stabbed, as the "Krone" was able to find out. However, the stabs and cuts are said to be only superficial injuries. The perpetrator is unknown and on the run.
