FBI report reveals:
Trump assassin also had the royals in his sights
US presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot and injured in the ear at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday. The suspected shooter was killed. The FBI is certain that the British royals were also targeted by the assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks.
According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Donald Trump was not to remain the only prominent shooting victim of the alleged gunman. The Republican presidential candidate had probably only escaped certain death thanks to a small movement of his head, as a bullet from an AR-15-style weapon only lightly grazed his right ear - before Secret Service employees rushed towards the 78-year-old, who had since fallen to his knees, and saved him from further hits.
Images of the assassination attempt on Trump:
Now an FBI report reveals that the 20-year-old gunman is also believed to have stored images of Joe Biden at rallies and campaign events on electronic devices.
Explosive: Crooks is also said to have "spied" on and targeted a member of the British royal family. It has not been revealed which member of the royal family this is.
The 20-year-old math genius is also said to have carried out research on other high-ranking personalities, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland (71) and Christopher Wray (51), the Director of the FBI.
The FBI report was not commented on by the palace and no statement was made. However, this is not unusual, as issues relating to the security of the British royal family are generally not discussed publicly.
Question of Crook's motive remains
Although more than 100 people, including the shooter's family and acquaintances, have now been summoned and questioned and the perpetrator's laptops, cell phones etc. have been seized and searched, Crook's motive remains unclear. Shortly before his crime, he is said to have posted the following sentence on the Steam gaming network: "July 13th will be my premiere, watch it unfold!"
Political divide grows
Since the attack, conspiracy theories and speculation have dominated the already heated US media coverage. The political divide in the country is growing.
Joe Biden is considered to be counted out
Since the assassination attempt on Trump, many have been expecting an election victory for the "martyr " and an imminent withdrawal of his rival, who has been suffering from health problems recently, appears ailing and sometimes confused, has contracted coronavirus again and is considered to be counted out as a candidate for the highest office in the USA.
On November 5, millions of Americans are called upon to cast their vote. It remains to be seen whether Trump's victory march can still be halted by election day or whether the Democrats can unexpectedly stand up to a "Make-America-Great-Again-Era II" ...
