Social parasite?
“Happiest woman because I can walk again”
Is a 40-year-old woman in Vienna's regional court just playing up her serious illness or is it due to a psychiatric problem? This is the question that a panel of lay judges in Vienna's regional court has to ask itself. What is certain is that she seems to be doing better now than before she was remanded in custody ...
Even while her defense lawyer Astrid Wagner is pleading, the 40-year-old is shaken by loud fits of crying in the dock. "She is convinced that she is really seriously ill and has these dizzy spells," says Wagner. In May 2022, the Serbian woman also declared this to the health insurance company and demanded disability pension and care allowance.
No trace of wheelchair and co. during police observations
However, they suspected that something might be wrong and called in the police. Investigating officers diligently took photos of the woman, who claimed to be having fits of weakness and signs of paralysis - while playing with her grandchildren, carrying heavy shopping bags and other everyday tasks.
She is convinced that she is really seriously ill. This accusation is not justified by any stretch of the imagination. The problem is more of a psychiatric one.
Verteidigerin Astrird Wagner
However, there was no trace of an illness that would make the Serbian woman unfit for work. Astrid Wagner explained to the panel of lay judges: "The problem is more of a psychiatric one." Her client was suffering from a severe hypochondriacal disorder and was imagining her symptoms. For the 40-year-old, the complaints were a reality. For an attempted social fraud amounting to almost 500,000 euros - as charged - "there is no intent at all," emphasizes the lawyer.
The presiding judge asks a lot of questions because the defendant in the Vienna Regional Court clearly does not need a wheelchair or a walker - contrary to what she told the health insurance company. "I needed it when I was weak and fell over. I am the happiest woman because I can walk now," cries the 40-year-old, as her health has improved considerably in the last six months.
Court psychiatrist to provide clarity
Lawyer Astrid Wagner wants a psychiatric report to be drawn up on her client to check whether she has hypochondria. Another expert does not appear at the trial. So the trial is adjourned. However, the Serbian woman is released from custody after the first day of the trial - for which her defense lawyer receives hugs and kisses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.