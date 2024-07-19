Sturm transfers
Two players about to leave – a new one on the way!
Good news for double winners Sturm: goalkeeping giant Scherpen is set to make his comeback sooner than expected after cruciate ligament surgery. Coach Christian Ilzer was also able to welcome the Slovenian European Championship starters back to training on Thursday, while Kiteishvili left again!
Coach Christian Ilzer had two reinforcements on board on Thursday: European Championship starters Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Tomi Horvat were back in training for the first time. Otar Kiteishvili was also already in Graz, but immediately traveled back to his Georgian homeland. "For family reasons," explained Andreas Schicker, who will soon be able to applaud Kjell Scherpen.
The goalkeeper giant's return after his cruciate ligament operation is getting closer. "Kjell is on the right track, goalkeeping coach Stefan Loch has done a great job getting him up to speed," says Sturm's head of sport. It is quite possible that the Dutchman will make his comeback earlier than expected in the tests against Monaco (Saturday) and FC Porto (Tuesday, both games live on krone.TV). "He must feel ready," emphasizes Schicker, who is on the verge of signing Daniil Khudyakov.
Scary moment in training
According to Russian reports, the 20-year-old, who was most recently under contract with Lok Moscow, will land in Graz these days. "There are still a few things to sort out, he's a great talent that 'Lochi' has had on his radar for a while." Veteran Luka Maric, on the other hand, could leave Sturm. "I had a good conversation with Luka. He understands the situation, in the end it's a profile issue. Luka wants to play more and there are also interested parties."
The goalkeeper will not be the last to leave. The signs are also pointing to Szymon Wlodarczyk's departure. Schicker: "There is a market for him, we are currently looking." On Thursday, the striker caused a moment of shock when he was hit in the face with the ball at point-blank range during training. Wlodarczyk shook himself briefly and played on. He is tough.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.