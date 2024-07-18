ACSL? “Better atmosphere than in the Bundesliga!”

Crowning end to the season

The Summer Bowl marks the end of an exciting, thrilling and intense 2023/24 ACSL season. One of the highlights for ACSL Managing Director Colin Fuchs-Robetin was the JKU Astros from Linz, who won a game in their first season. "You really can't underestimate them." The season was also marked by injuries, as TU defensive back Philipp Vorderleitner noted. "It's a contact sport after all. It was very intense, but it's also just really cool when you play in front of a crowd like that and there are so many people cheering you on. That gives you something, it's really cool."