Outrage in Austria
Vilimsky called female EU politicians “witches”
FPÖ MEP Harald Vilimsky has described the newly elected President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, ECB President Christine Lagarde and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a "trio of political witches". The remark was made at a press conference in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Sharp criticism has now come from the Greens and the SPÖ.
The three politicians are leading the continent into the abyss, "and we will let them feel the whip", said Vilimsky on Wednesday. They had earned it for "improprieties, for all the undemocratic procedures". The SPÖ and Greens are now demanding an apology. "Harald Vilimsky is a sexist who is afraid of strong women", commented Green Party deputy leader Meri Disoki.
"Reminiscent of the Dark Ages"
"Statements like this are reminiscent of the Dark Ages and are unworthy of a democratic discussion", said SPÖ Women's Chair Eva-Maria Holzleitner. What was said was sexist and glorified violence. The politician expects an "immediate apology and a distancing of the FPÖ from these statements".
Statements like these are reminiscent of the Dark Ages and are unworthy of a democratic discussion.
SPÖ-Frauenvorsitzende Eva-Maria Holzleitner
"Witches have never existed"
The SPÖ Carinthia speaks of "inappropriate rhetoric" in a press release. "Mr. Vilimsky is using language that is not appropriate to his office. He actually speaks of 'witches who want to feel the whip'. That is an explicit verbal insult, including a threat of violence," said Petra Oberrauner, Women's Chairwoman of the Carinthian SPÖ.
Magical beings riding on brooms have never existed. "But there have always been strong women - and there have always been weak, insecure men who compensate for their weakness with violence and fantasies of violence towards women," added Andreas Sucher, Regional Director of the Carinthian SPÖ.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
