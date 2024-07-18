Racist chants:
Apology demanded from Lionel Messi
In light of the scandal surrounding the racist chants on the Argentinian national team bus, the Secretary of State for Sport has demanded an apology from soccer star Lionel Messi and association president Claudio Tapia. However, he deleted his post and lost his job.
"I think the captain and the president of the AFA should ask for forgiveness in this case. It makes us look bad," said Julio Garro in an interview on Urbana Play radio. However, he later rowed back. "I categorically deny that I asked Messi to apologize," he wrote on X. "That would be a lack of respect for someone who constantly honors us with his human and sporting quality."
Post lost
Sports Secretary Garro lost his post shortly afterwards because of his comments. "No one should tell the Argentine national team, the world champion and two-time South American champion or any other citizen what to say, think or do," the presidential office wrote on X. "For this reason, Julio Garro is no longer Secretary of State for Sport."
Meanwhile, the world governing body FIFA launched an investigation following the racist chants by Argentinian national team players about the French team. A video circulating on social media shows players from the "Albiceleste" singing derogatory and discriminatory songs. The French Football Federation (FFF) described the action as "racist and discriminatory".
"FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being investigated," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. "FIFA condemns any form of discrimination, whether by players, fans or officials." The video was posted on Instagram by Argentina's Enzo Fernandez as the team celebrated winning the Copa America after beating Colombia 1-0. However, it is not clear whether Messi was on the bus and took part in the chants.
Club initiates disciplinary proceedings
Fernández's club Chelsea have now initiated disciplinary proceedings against the midfielder. The 23-year-old later deleted his video and apologized. Fernández received backing from Argentinian vice-president Victoria Villarruel, who also launched a counter-offensive. "No colonialist country is going to intimidate us because of a song on the pitch or because of the truths they don't want to admit," Villarruel wrote on X.
"Argentina is a sovereign and free country. We have never had colonies or second-class citizens. We have never imposed our way of life on anyone. But we will not tolerate this being done to us either. (...) Enzo, I support you", the statement continued.
