The little messenger does herself good in summer

After a hot summer's day at the lake, the shower is also part of the skincare ritual and if I make sure the pack is fed with dinner beforehand, I can take enough time for it. A light scrub and moisturizing shower bath are important to me and revitalize the skin. I also pay attention to natural cosmetics because everything we put into nature via the drain leaves an imprint. Or, in the worst case, "comes back" again: Microplastics are found in many cosmetics and care products and have been proven to accumulate all over the planet and in us. Many natural cosmetic products are plastic-free or even packaged in glass and also help to reduce waste.