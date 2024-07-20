Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger does herself good in summer

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 05:45

How I consciously and sustainably look after myself in summer. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

Temperatures around or above 30 degrees make it clear - we're in the middle of summer. For me, this means shifting down a gear and using the time to take good care of myself. In addition to good nutrition, natural cosmetics and body care are always important to me, but especially in summer, when I'm more visible than usual, I pay even more attention to them.

First and foremost is natural sun protection, which not only protects me from sunburn, but also keeps the signs of ageing on my skin at bay. What's more, it is no longer permitted to use chemical sunscreens on many beaches around the world.

After a hot summer's day at the lake, the shower is also part of the skincare ritual and if I make sure the pack is fed with dinner beforehand, I can take enough time for it. A light scrub and moisturizing shower bath are important to me and revitalize the skin. I also pay attention to natural cosmetics because everything we put into nature via the drain leaves an imprint. Or, in the worst case, "comes back" again: Microplastics are found in many cosmetics and care products and have been proven to accumulate all over the planet and in us. Many natural cosmetic products are plastic-free or even packaged in glass and also help to reduce waste.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

