J. D. Vance nominated as US Vice President

"Trump calls for national unity"

He also had words of praise for his party colleague Trump. "He called for national unity, for national calm, literally, after an assassin almost took his life," he said of him. "He is a beloved father and grandfather." To back that up, Trump's eldest son Don and his daughter Kai Madison were also on stage. "We will fight, we will fight, we will fight with our voice. We will fight with our ideas," said Don Trump.