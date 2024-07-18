Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At Trump's side

J. D. Vance nominated as US Vice President

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 09:04

US Senator J. D. Vance has officially accepted his nomination as the Republican vice presidential candidate. He wants to stand up for the "forgotten" workers, he announced. The government has taken care of the "needs of Wall Street" enough, he said.

comment0 Kommentare

The 39-year-old senator from the US state of Ohio was nominated as Trump's vice presidential candidate on Monday. At the party convention in the US state of Wisconsin, he is now courting the working and middle classes. Professional politicians like President Biden would destroy communities through their trade policies and wars abroad. "Ladies and gentlemen, we're tired of taking care of the needs of Wall Street. We're going to take care of the workers," Vance said.

In his speech (see video above), he also picked up on the fact that US products should be prioritized over Chinese imports. He had previously spoken out against military aid for Ukraine.

J. D. Vance (Bild: AP/Julia Nikhinson)
J. D. Vance
(Bild: AP/Julia Nikhinson)
Don and Kai Madison Trump (Bild: AFP/Brendan Smialowski)
Don and Kai Madison Trump
(Bild: AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

"Trump calls for national unity"
He also had words of praise for his party colleague Trump. "He called for national unity, for national calm, literally, after an assassin almost took his life," he said of him. "He is a beloved father and grandfather." To back that up, Trump's eldest son Don and his daughter Kai Madison were also on stage. "We will fight, we will fight, we will fight with our voice. We will fight with our ideas," said Don Trump.

The US presidential candidate himself will give a speech at the Republican Party convention on Thursday (local time). The 78-year-old is expected to run against incumbent Joe Biden from the Democratic Party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf