At Trump's side
J. D. Vance nominated as US Vice President
US Senator J. D. Vance has officially accepted his nomination as the Republican vice presidential candidate. He wants to stand up for the "forgotten" workers, he announced. The government has taken care of the "needs of Wall Street" enough, he said.
The 39-year-old senator from the US state of Ohio was nominated as Trump's vice presidential candidate on Monday. At the party convention in the US state of Wisconsin, he is now courting the working and middle classes. Professional politicians like President Biden would destroy communities through their trade policies and wars abroad. "Ladies and gentlemen, we're tired of taking care of the needs of Wall Street. We're going to take care of the workers," Vance said.
In his speech (see video above), he also picked up on the fact that US products should be prioritized over Chinese imports. He had previously spoken out against military aid for Ukraine.
"Trump calls for national unity"
He also had words of praise for his party colleague Trump. "He called for national unity, for national calm, literally, after an assassin almost took his life," he said of him. "He is a beloved father and grandfather." To back that up, Trump's eldest son Don and his daughter Kai Madison were also on stage. "We will fight, we will fight, we will fight with our voice. We will fight with our ideas," said Don Trump.
The US presidential candidate himself will give a speech at the Republican Party convention on Thursday (local time). The 78-year-old is expected to run against incumbent Joe Biden from the Democratic Party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
