Prices continue to rise
Lake Wörthersee villa for sale for 15 million euros
While many can barely afford the simple life, the rich and famous are on the hunt for real estate throughout Carinthia. However, prices for luxury properties are also on the rise. Most luxury properties can be found in the district of Klagenfurt-Land.
Luxury properties are, as the name suggests, sought-after and expensive. The market fell from 4.26 to 3.06 billion euros last year, in line with the overall market decline. Many sought-after properties are located in the vacation region of Carinthia.
Luxury properties are becoming more expensive
And there were increases: More luxury detached houses were sold than in 2022, with luxury prices rising by 2.8 percentage points to a total of €1.53 million.
3.06 billion euros
are spent on luxury properties throughout Austria every year. Lake villas are in high demand.
Undeveloped lake properties were sold 116 times across Austria, compared to 96 the year before. The most expensive property currently on offer in Carinthia is located on the peninsula near Pritschitz in Pörtschach. There you have to put down 25 million euros for 4000 square meters. "Prices on Lake Wörthersee have remained the same," says entrepreneur Hannes Majdic, who also sells real estate.
15 million euros for a villa on Lake Wörthersee
Probably the most beautiful villa is currently on offer in Sekirn, where 260 square meters of living space cost as much as 15 million euros. "We have arranged a perfect access road with the Vienna Boys' Choir, who also own a lakeside property there," says Majdic.
Last year, most luxury apartments in Carinthia were to be found in Klagenfurt-Land with 22 properties, three in Villach and one in the Feldkirchen district.
"Offers are now staying on the market longer. Villas in popular residential areas are particularly in demand - in Klagenfurt, for example, St. Martin and Kreuzbergl, or in select locations on the mountain with unobstructed views," says Ines Lobnik from Remax.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
