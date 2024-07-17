"Do you want to buy"
Thief went crazy when “customer” refused loot
"Do you want to buy?" - A thief tried to sell his loot in a very clumsy way in the Innviertel region. But when he was turned down, he went crazy and gave himself away. Luckily for some of the victims, they were able to get their stolen property back.
A 44-year-old homeless Hungarian wanted to sell stolen goods in the city of Braunau. During an unsuccessful sales pitch to a passer-by, to whom he showed the goods he had stolen the day before, he slightly injured the supposed buyer and threatened to kill him.
Caught quickly
The police were then able to arrest the suspect with the stolen goods. In the course of further investigations, various stolen goods were found and seized in the 44-year-old's hotel room, which meant that another theft committed by the Hungarian could be solved. In total, the 44-year-old was convicted of three cases of damage to property, three thefts, one burglary and one suppression of documents committed in Innsbruck and Braunau between May 3, 2024 and May 10, 2024.
Victims located
The officers were able to return various stolen goods to the victims. However, many items are still without their rightful owners. The accused was taken to Ried prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
