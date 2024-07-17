Thief went crazy when “customer” refused loot

Caught quickly

The police were then able to arrest the suspect with the stolen goods. In the course of further investigations, various stolen goods were found and seized in the 44-year-old's hotel room, which meant that another theft committed by the Hungarian could be solved. In total, the 44-year-old was convicted of three cases of damage to property, three thefts, one burglary and one suppression of documents committed in Innsbruck and Braunau between May 3, 2024 and May 10, 2024.