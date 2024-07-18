More funding needed!
24-hour care urgently needs reform
To secure the future of this important form of care, a business expert presents a comprehensive package of demands - increased funding, measures to combat staff shortages.
An elderly relative suffers a stroke. After a stay in hospital, he needs care - around the clock. "This is usually a Herculean task for the family and they need support," emphasizes Robert Pozdena.
Care must be affordable
However, the chairman of the specialist group for personal care in the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce also knows: "The financing of 24-hour care in particular poses major problems for many of those affected. For him, however, one thing is certain: "Anyone who needs care at home should be able to get it and afford it!"
Higher funding for those affected
Pozdena and his specialist group have now put together a comprehensive package of demands. His top priority is to increase the basic allowance: "This should be raised from 800 to an average of 1450 euros." Pozdena also proposes a "fairness bonus". In plain language: "If those affected commit to paying the caregivers minimum fees, they should receive this bonus." To ensure the best possible professional care, Pozdena also has a quality bonus in mind if qualified caregivers are involved.
Specialistgroup wants to expand access to the trade
One of the main problems in 24-hour care is currently the lack of staff. The specialist group wants to counteract this by also issuing trade licenses to care workers from European third countries, such as Serbia or Bosnia.
Adjustment to inflation
Other points on the list: The income limits for funding should be raised, and the funding itself should be adjusted annually in line with inflation. "All of these measures are necessary in order to be able to offer affordable and fair 24-hour care," says Pozdena.
Christoph Weisgram
