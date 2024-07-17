For commuters
Finally a solution to the daily traffic jam chaos
An additional lane at the entrance to Eisenstadt is to make traffic flow more smoothly, especially in the morning. Construction work will begin next week.
Commuters are familiar with the problem: in the morning hours, coming from the direction of Trausdorf, there is often no traffic at the southern entrance to Eisenstadt. In some cases, the traffic jam stretches almost two kilometers from the traffic circle at the Eisenstadt-Süd freeway exit all the way back to Trausdorf. The problem has existed for many years.
Up to an hour in traffic jams
This grates on the nerves of commuters who either want to travel directly to the provincial capital or quickly reach their workplace via the highway. But companies also complain that their employees are stuck in traffic jams for an hour during working hours, reports Trausdorf's Deputy Mayor Robert Hergovich. According to construction director Wolfgang Heckenast, more than 17,000 cars use the route on weekdays, with up to 21,000 vehicles using it on peak days.
"Bypass" as a solution
But now there is finally a solution. To alleviate the bottleneck, an additional lane - a "bypass" - is to be built, allowing traffic to bypass the Siegendorf-Trausdorf traffic circle and join the highway directly. The integration of traffic from the Eisenstadt-Süd exit into the B52 will also be redesigned to make it more fluid.
New footpath and cycle path
The previously announced footpath and cycle path between Trausdorf and Eisenstadt will also be built at the same time. A total of 1.9 million euros will be invested in the project, says Transport Minister Heinrich Dorner: "With the everyday cycle path, we also want to motivate people to cycle to work."
Construction work is scheduled to begin next Monday, July 22, and be completed by the end of November. Almost no detour are planned. Only on eight days in October will there also be night work, with closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., explains Heckenast.
"Pleasant day"
Trausdorf's mayor Andreas Rotpuller is delighted that the project can be implemented. The whole thing was preceded by intensive discussions with the property owners. Hergovich also speaks of a pleasing day for the approximately 13,000 people in the surrounding communities. Eisenstadt's mayor Thomas Steiner also expects the traffic solution to provide relief. Around 18,000 people commute to the state capital every day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
