Finally a solution to the daily traffic jam chaos

Up to an hour in traffic jams

This grates on the nerves of commuters who either want to travel directly to the provincial capital or quickly reach their workplace via the highway. But companies also complain that their employees are stuck in traffic jams for an hour during working hours, reports Trausdorf's Deputy Mayor Robert Hergovich. According to construction director Wolfgang Heckenast, more than 17,000 cars use the route on weekdays, with up to 21,000 vehicles using it on peak days.