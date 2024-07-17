Highly contagious!
Detention ends for Anja Windl with serious illness
After more than a month, the last two prisoners of the Last Generation - Anja Windl and Laila Fuisz - were released from the police detention center in Rossauer Lände in Vienna on Tuesday. The two young women had previously taken part in sticking actions. Because they were unable to pay the fines, they were given substitute prison sentences at the beginning of June.
It is now 42 days since Windl and Fuisz started their prison sentences in Vienna. On Tuesday, the time had finally come - the two activists were finally allowed to leave the police detention center in Rossauer Lände. But how did the women fare in the cell?
Receiving a frightening diagnosis
"It's almost impossible to be taken seriously here. We were increasingly struggling with very itchy rashes," Anja Windl reports on the poor conditions. Windl and Fuisz had to seek medical treatment for several weeks until they were finally diagnosed at the General Hospital: Scabies .
It is almost impossible to be taken seriously here.
Aktivistin Anja Windl
A total of 12 people fell ill - including civil servants. "The actions of the police seem seriously questionable here", continued Windl. In the neighboring cell, for example, there was a minor who had been picked up and locked up by the police for fare evasion. In another cell was a mother who was taken away for parking in front of her children.
Deciding to resist again
But despite all her experience, Windl is certain of one thing: she would choose resistance again at any time. "I know why I'm here. The news of entire villages with destroyed roofs, deaths due to flooding or hurricanes also reached us in the cell. These deaths are victims of our fossil comfort. In a nutshell: it's shitty here, but doing nothing is much shittier".
Large protest on July 27 in Schwechat
The activist also emphasizes that the protests will continue until Nehammer's government begins to tackle the establishment of the fundamental right to climate protection.
The Last Generation had also previously announced massive disruptions at airports with globally coordinated protests on July 27.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.