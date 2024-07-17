Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A long list

What is forbidden at the Rammstein concert

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 11:59

Most of the banned things at a Rammstein concert sound reasonable, but some of them are quite astonishing ...

comment0 Kommentare

Rammstein concerts are not just a real spectacle for pyromaniacs, they also present the organizers with a number of challenges. One of these is the issue of security - if the security forces take their job very seriously, security checks are likely to be complicated. Even if it can't take that long to search an A4-sized bag - you're not actually allowed into the stadium with larger ones.

What else is Rammstein "afraid" of?
From a business perspective, it is understandable that the band is not keen on photo cameras with large lenses and video cameras; in terms of security, weapons, sparklers, spray cans and umbrellas fit the bill. GoPros, tablets, laptops and sound recording devices sound a bit stricter, especially because cell phones have the same functions.

The complete list

Photo cameras, with detachable lens or focal lengths greater than 200mm, all video cameras, Go Pros', tablets, selfie sticks, all umbrellas, cans, glass bottles, PET bottles, TetraPaks from 0.25l, Tupperware for food, Tupperware bottles, laptops, gifts for artists, Sound recorders, power banks larger than twice the size of a regular smartphone, laser pointers, flashlights, bicycle lights, posters larger than A3, flagpoles of any kind, other glass containers (perfume, roll-on deodorant, etc.), aerosol cans (deodorant, etc.)), aerosol cans (deodorant, hairspray etc.), fireworks, especially sparklers, weapons of any kind (incl. knives, pepper sprays), drones, binoculars, noise instruments, other bulky items (rucksacks, suitcases, armchairs, stools, blankets, scooters, skateboards, seat cushions/ pads)

Strict ban on Tupperware
Things get bizarre when it comes to "culinary delights". In addition to cans, glass bottles, PET bottles and TetraPacks, Tupperware for food and drinks are on the blacklist. The curiosities are rounded off with suitcases, blankets, skateboards and seat cushions. So if you want to get to the concert as easily as possible, don't just use public transport, but come with very light luggage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf