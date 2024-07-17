A long list
What is forbidden at the Rammstein concert
Most of the banned things at a Rammstein concert sound reasonable, but some of them are quite astonishing ...
Rammstein concerts are not just a real spectacle for pyromaniacs, they also present the organizers with a number of challenges. One of these is the issue of security - if the security forces take their job very seriously, security checks are likely to be complicated. Even if it can't take that long to search an A4-sized bag - you're not actually allowed into the stadium with larger ones.
What else is Rammstein "afraid" of?
From a business perspective, it is understandable that the band is not keen on photo cameras with large lenses and video cameras; in terms of security, weapons, sparklers, spray cans and umbrellas fit the bill. GoPros, tablets, laptops and sound recording devices sound a bit stricter, especially because cell phones have the same functions.
The complete list
Photo cameras, with detachable lens or focal lengths greater than 200mm, all video cameras, Go Pros', tablets, selfie sticks, all umbrellas, cans, glass bottles, PET bottles, TetraPaks from 0.25l, Tupperware for food, Tupperware bottles, laptops, gifts for artists, Sound recorders, power banks larger than twice the size of a regular smartphone, laser pointers, flashlights, bicycle lights, posters larger than A3, flagpoles of any kind, other glass containers (perfume, roll-on deodorant, etc.), aerosol cans (deodorant, etc.)), aerosol cans (deodorant, hairspray etc.), fireworks, especially sparklers, weapons of any kind (incl. knives, pepper sprays), drones, binoculars, noise instruments, other bulky items (rucksacks, suitcases, armchairs, stools, blankets, scooters, skateboards, seat cushions/ pads)
Strict ban on Tupperware
Things get bizarre when it comes to "culinary delights". In addition to cans, glass bottles, PET bottles and TetraPacks, Tupperware for food and drinks are on the blacklist. The curiosities are rounded off with suitcases, blankets, skateboards and seat cushions. So if you want to get to the concert as easily as possible, don't just use public transport, but come with very light luggage.
