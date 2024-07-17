After Fronius downsizing
160 jobs available! Post lures laid-off employees
When one door closes, another one opens - this motto could apply to some of the employees who have to leave Fronius due to the crisis in the solar division. After the technology group announced on Monday that it would be letting go of 450 employees in Upper Austria, Austrian Post is now entering the race with vacancies.
On Monday, Fronius, where there is currently simply too little demand for inverters, informed the affected employees about the measures, which will lead to the dismissal of a total of 650 employees. 450 of the employees currently work for the technology group from Pettenbach in Upper Austria, with a further 200 in the Czech Republic and Germany.
"I am very sorry that we have had to part with valuable and deserving team members for cost reasons," said Elisabeth Engelbrechtsmüller-Strauß, Managing Director of Fronius. While the family-owned company is still in talks about a redundancy plan, other companies are already positioning themselves to fill their own vacancies as a result of the cutbacks at Fronius.
160 jobs are vacant at Austrian Post
Austrian Post announced on Wednesday that it is looking for a total of 160 new employees in Upper Austria - in logistics centers, delivery, IT and other areas. Applications can be submitted at any time.
