Colombia’s head of association back in freedom!

As a result of the riots, a total of 27 arrests were made and 55 people were expelled from the stadium. In two years' time, the stadium will also be the venue for the World Cup finals, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Miami-Dade district in Florida now wants to revise the security protocol for the World Cup. It is working with the organizers to conduct a comprehensive review of all safety and security protocols, it said in a statement.