After scandal at Copa

Colombia’s head of association back in freedom!

16.07.2024 20:33

Following the turmoil surrounding the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia in Miami, the Colombian head of the association, Ramon Jesurun, and his son were temporarily arrested on Monday night. Both are said to have had an altercation with security personnel and are facing charges of assault. However, they have been released.

According to the files, the duo were stopped by security staff when they tried to enter the pitch through a tunnel where media representatives had gathered after the end of extra time, in which Argentina had triumphed 1-0. An argument ensued, during which the 43-year-old son of the head of the federation got into a physical altercation with a security guard. According to the police, Ramon Jamil Jesurun allegedly knocked him to the ground and punched him.

Ramon Jesurun had intervened after his son had been detained, the Colombian association announced and apologized to the organizers. Association boss Jesurun regretted the incidents, which should never have happened. He had wanted to protect his son and his family due to his fatherly instinct.

Chaotic scenes at the final
Jesurun has led Colombia's soccer association since 2015, is vice president of the South American continental association CONMEBOL and is also a member of the council of the world governing body FIFA. As the Copa organizer, CONMEBOL expressed its disappointment in a statement about the chaotic scenes at the final. The match at the Hard Rock Stadium did not start until almost an hour and a half late. This was due to fans trying to get into the stadium without a ticket.

As a result of the riots, a total of 27 arrests were made and 55 people were expelled from the stadium. In two years' time, the stadium will also be the venue for the World Cup finals, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Miami-Dade district in Florida now wants to revise the security protocol for the World Cup. It is working with the organizers to conduct a comprehensive review of all safety and security protocols, it said in a statement.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

