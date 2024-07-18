These pets are looking for a new home

Apollo (1) is a young and very playful mixed-breed male. He is very people-oriented and always wants to be close to his two-legged friends. However, Apollo still has a lot to learn. A visit to dog school is recommended. We are looking for sensitive yet consistent new owners for Apollo, where he can still learn a lot of new things and experience a lot. Extensive cuddling and play sessions are of course a must. Due to his sometimes boisterous nature, there should be no children in his new home.