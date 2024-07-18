These pets are looking for a new home

Allocation Vorarlberg
The animal corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: Elliot (2) is looking for a home with outdoor access. If you have a heart and space for this reserved tomcat, please contact the animal shelter. Elliot is looking forward to meeting his new owners.
Hunting dog mix Emil (5) is full of energy. This great boy is looking forward to a home with active people who can offer him enough exercise and activity and train him with consistency. The male dog gets on very well with other dogs of the same species that he has already met. Once he has built up trust, he is very affectionate with his caregivers and cuddles a lot.
Apollo (1) is a young and very playful mixed-breed male. He is very people-oriented and always wants to be close to his two-legged friends. However, Apollo still has a lot to learn. A visit to dog school is recommended. We are looking for sensitive yet consistent new owners for Apollo, where he can still learn a lot of new things and experience a lot. Extensive cuddling and play sessions are of course a must. Due to his sometimes boisterous nature, there should be no children in his new home.
The two degu girls Strupi and Keks (approx. 2) are looking for a new species-appropriate home together. Degus are very active and therefore need a lot of space. These social and active rodents are great observers.
