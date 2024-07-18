Vorteilswelt
Allocation Vorarlberg

These pets are looking for a new home

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 14:45

The animal corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: Elliot (2) is looking for a home with outdoor access. If you have a heart and space for this reserved tomcat, please contact the animal shelter. Elliot is looking forward to meeting his new owners.

Emil would like to move. (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg )
Emil would like to move.
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg )

Hunting dog mix Emil (5) is full of energy. This great boy is looking forward to a home with active people who can offer him enough exercise and activity and train him with consistency. The male dog gets on very well with other dogs of the same species that he has already met. Once he has built up trust, he is very affectionate with his caregivers and cuddles a lot.

The sweet mongrel Apollo. (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
The sweet mongrel Apollo.
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Apollo (1) is a young and very playful mixed-breed male. He is very people-oriented and always wants to be close to his two-legged friends. However, Apollo still has a lot to learn. A visit to dog school is recommended. We are looking for sensitive yet consistent new owners for Apollo, where he can still learn a lot of new things and experience a lot. Extensive cuddling and play sessions are of course a must. Due to his sometimes boisterous nature, there should be no children in his new home.

Two cute degus are looking for a new home. (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Two cute degus are looking for a new home.
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

The two degu girls Strupi and Keks (approx. 2) are looking for a new species-appropriate home together. Degus are very active and therefore need a lot of space. These social and active rodents are great observers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
