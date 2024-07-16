Vorteilswelt
Documentary on ORF

Taylor Swift: The life of the queen for beginners

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 19:30

In less than a month's time, Taylor Swift will also be shaking up Vienna at her three concerts in the Ernst Happel Stadium. With the documentary "The True Story Of Taylor Swift", you can get in the right mood for the world's biggest pop star of the moment.

comment0 Kommentare

Around 50 viewers came to Taylor Swift's first performances - the pop queen is now generating billions in sales with her current "Eras" tour. In just over a decade and a half, the country girl from next door has become the biggest pop star of our time and has long since reached the Beatles spheres of Generation Z.

From the Christmas tree farm to the stadium
The documentary "The True Story Of Taylor Swift", which airs tonight (ORF 1, 9pm), attempts to uncover the Taylor Swift miracle and crosses the finish line after three quarters of an hour. It goes without saying that it can't necessarily go into great depth in such a short time. We witness re-enacted images from Swift's home town of Pennsylvania and learn that she enjoyed riding high on a Christmas tree farm, going on shopping trips or playing soccer - upper middle class "made in America".

The superstar is mainly shown visually at award ceremonies and photo shoots; Swift herself only gets a chance to speak in the documentary when old interview passages are cut in. The 34-year-old's various career chapters are rushed through at breakneck speed: her transformation from country to pop star, a media-effective dispute with Kanye West, economic disagreements with former companions.

The depth is missing
Various music journalists and US society experts have their say, but not Taylor herself or people close to her. The "true story" of Swift announced in the title thus remains an empty promise, because apart from the superlatives listed and chronological chapters of her life, there is a lack of detail and real depth. However, anyone who wants to take a superficial approach to the global phenomenon will be well served here.

Music manager Scooter Braun (l.) and her first label boss Scott Borchetta are two rather dubious companions of Taylor Swift. (Bild: Entertain Me Publishing Ltd)
Music manager Scooter Braun (l.) and her first label boss Scott Borchetta are two rather dubious companions of Taylor Swift.
(Bild: Entertain Me Publishing Ltd)

From August 8 to 10, Taylor Swift will be performing three times at Vienna's Happel Stadium, which is of course completely sold out.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
