Talk in the Clubhouse
On the golf course with the Spanish EURO heroes
On their way to their fourth European Football Championship title, the Spanish team stayed in the Black Forest - or more precisely, at the posh "Öschberghof" golf resort. And it was there that "La Roja" captain Álvaro Morata and Ländle golfer Michael Vonbank had an unplanned encounter after the preliminary round.
The 2024 edition of the "Cuber Open", a Pro Golf Tour tournament at the prestigious Black Forest golf resort "Öschberghof", will certainly remain in the memory of Vorarlberg professional golfer Michael Vonbank for a long time to come. On the one hand, because the man from Klostertal made the cut for the final day for the first time this season thanks to a round of 71 and a 69. On the other hand, because of what he then experienced on the third day of the competition, June 26. "We were on our round when we had to stop due to a thunderstorm," says the 27-year-old. "So everyone fled to the clubhouse."
From the driving range to the dry
Not only the golf pros, but also some of the Spanish national soccer players. They were staying at the Öschberghof during the EURO and took the opportunity to relax on the driving range after their preliminary round gala before the round of 16 against Georgia. "Captain Álvaro Morata was sitting at the table next to me," says Vonbank, who was initially unsure whether it was actually the Atlético Madrid star. "At some point, we got talking in English - a totally casual and friendly guy. He's also a decent golfer."
Before heading back onto the course, they took a souvenir photo together. And while Vonbank ended up in 54th place, Morata and Co. were even able to celebrate the title...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.