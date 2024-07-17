On the golf course with the Spanish EURO heroes

The 2024 edition of the "Cuber Open", a Pro Golf Tour tournament at the prestigious Black Forest golf resort "Öschberghof", will certainly remain in the memory of Vorarlberg professional golfer Michael Vonbank for a long time to come. On the one hand, because the man from Klostertal made the cut for the final day for the first time this season thanks to a round of 71 and a 69. On the other hand, because of what he then experienced on the third day of the competition, June 26. "We were on our round when we had to stop due to a thunderstorm," says the 27-year-old. "So everyone fled to the clubhouse."