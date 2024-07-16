Styriarte in Graz
Enchanting excursion to the mythical Arcadia
Arcadia has been a place of longing for artists and thinkers since ancient times. The Styriarte with recorder magician Dorothee Oberlinger and the incomparable soprano Bruno de Sá in the Helmut-List-Halle in Graz pointed the direct way there.
The mythical Arcadia stands not only for pastoral idylls, but also for magnificent, unspoiled nature. This inspired the Italian composers of the late 17th and early 18th centuries in particular. Around Alessandro Scarlatti (1660 to 1725), a group came together to celebrate this paradise in baroque hits.
An Arcadian feast could also be experienced at the Styriarte in the List-Halle. Dorothee Oberlinger elicited an astonishing variety of colors from her recorders (in all sizes and pitches). She transferred much of what was actually written for oboe to her instrument - as if the composers had never conceived of anything else. With virtuosity, she allowed a nature to blossom that could not be more magnificent.
A voice from another world
At least that's what you thought until Bruno de Sá's incredible soprano sounded. With the clarity of a mountain spring and the power of the south wind, de Sá shone in arias by Bononcini, Scarlatti and Handel. But it is not just the voice that carries you away, it is the impressive creative power and musicality of this singer, who fills the most diverse characters with life.
The two soloists are embedded in Oberlinger's wonderful Ensemble 1700, which always keeps its composure, even in the Vogerl competition between flute and voice. An extraordinary evening!
