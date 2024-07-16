Vorteilswelt
Too young and naive

Jane Seymour: “My first marriage didn’t count”

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 17:00

Jane Seymour has had four husbands, with whom she is still friends today. However, she believes that her first marriage "doesn't count".

comment0 Kommentare

The 73-year-old actress was just 20 years old when she exchanged vows with Michael Attenborough in 1971. Although they separated two years later, both she and the theater director know they shouldn't have tied the knot.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "I don't think my first marriage counted. We were young. He jokes that we knew we were stuck on our wedding day, but it was too late to return the gifts. We still love each other."

Good relationship with all ex-husbands
The actress was briefly married to Geoffrey Planer before marrying David Flynn - the father of her children Katherine (42) and 39-year-old Sean - in 1981. They divorced in 1992, a year before she married James Keach, with whom she had twins John and Kristopher, now 29.

And Jane is proud of the fact that she has a good relationship with all her ex-husbands.

 "My second husband is probably one of my closest friends in the whole world. For the sake of my children, I've remained friends with my third and fourth husbands, as well as their partners. We have managed to get back on the good side of the relationship. I don't like the way the marriages ended, but we had great experiences together. There is a tremendous amount of love there," says Seymour.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

