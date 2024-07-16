Too young and naive
Jane Seymour: “My first marriage didn’t count”
Jane Seymour has had four husbands, with whom she is still friends today. However, she believes that her first marriage "doesn't count".
The 73-year-old actress was just 20 years old when she exchanged vows with Michael Attenborough in 1971. Although they separated two years later, both she and the theater director know they shouldn't have tied the knot.
She told The Guardian newspaper: "I don't think my first marriage counted. We were young. He jokes that we knew we were stuck on our wedding day, but it was too late to return the gifts. We still love each other."
Good relationship with all ex-husbands
The actress was briefly married to Geoffrey Planer before marrying David Flynn - the father of her children Katherine (42) and 39-year-old Sean - in 1981. They divorced in 1992, a year before she married James Keach, with whom she had twins John and Kristopher, now 29.
And Jane is proud of the fact that she has a good relationship with all her ex-husbands.
"My second husband is probably one of my closest friends in the whole world. For the sake of my children, I've remained friends with my third and fourth husbands, as well as their partners. We have managed to get back on the good side of the relationship. I don't like the way the marriages ended, but we had great experiences together. There is a tremendous amount of love there," says Seymour.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.