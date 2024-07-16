Vorteilswelt
With a bandaged ear

Trump appears in public for the first time after assassination attempt

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 06:36

Two days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a campaign event in the US state of Pennsylvania, the 78-year-old presidential candidate has made his first public appearance. At the Republican nomination convention, a bandaged Trump stood next to his vice-presidential candidate J. D. Vance and was cheered.

While Trump raised his fist in the air, the crowd chanted: "Fight, fight, fight!" These were also the real estate billionaire's first words after the shooting on Saturday, when he was escorted off the stage by security guards, bleeding. Trump was accompanied by his family. The Republican has not yet spoken to his party colleagues. He will deliver his eagerly awaited speech - amended following the attack - at a later date.

Trump with his now officially nominated vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance (Bild: APA/AP)
Trump with his now officially nominated vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance
(Bild: APA/AP)

Because of the bandage, Trump's right ear, which was grazed by a bullet from the assassin's gun, could not be seen. However, a doctor treating Trump was quoted in the US media as saying: "The bullet only tore away a small part of the upper auricle. The wound has bled a lot, but everything will be OK."

Financial support from Elon Musk
Meanwhile, it has become known that tech billionaire Elon Musk wants to provide massive financial support for Trump's election campaign. Musk wants to contribute around 45 million dollars (around 41 million euros) a month to a pro-Trump super PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the report, Musk has already made an unspecified donation to the America PAC.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Apu Gomes)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Apu Gomes)

The Bloomberg agency also reported last week that Musk had made a donation to the Trump support group. However, the native South African does not appear in a list of donations submitted by the group on Monday, which shows income of more than eight million dollars.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

