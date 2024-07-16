With a bandaged ear
Trump appears in public for the first time after assassination attempt
Two days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a campaign event in the US state of Pennsylvania, the 78-year-old presidential candidate has made his first public appearance. At the Republican nomination convention, a bandaged Trump stood next to his vice-presidential candidate J. D. Vance and was cheered.
While Trump raised his fist in the air, the crowd chanted: "Fight, fight, fight!" These were also the real estate billionaire's first words after the shooting on Saturday, when he was escorted off the stage by security guards, bleeding. Trump was accompanied by his family. The Republican has not yet spoken to his party colleagues. He will deliver his eagerly awaited speech - amended following the attack - at a later date.
Because of the bandage, Trump's right ear, which was grazed by a bullet from the assassin's gun, could not be seen. However, a doctor treating Trump was quoted in the US media as saying: "The bullet only tore away a small part of the upper auricle. The wound has bled a lot, but everything will be OK."
Financial support from Elon Musk
Meanwhile, it has become known that tech billionaire Elon Musk wants to provide massive financial support for Trump's election campaign. Musk wants to contribute around 45 million dollars (around 41 million euros) a month to a pro-Trump super PAC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the report, Musk has already made an unspecified donation to the America PAC.
The Bloomberg agency also reported last week that Musk had made a donation to the Trump support group. However, the native South African does not appear in a list of donations submitted by the group on Monday, which shows income of more than eight million dollars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.